Corrosion costs India ₹14.1 trn annually; infra, energy worst-hit: Report

India loses an estimated 4.3 per cent of gross domestic product ( GDP ), which is roughly $180 billion (₹14.1 trillion) annually, to corrosion, with infrastructure, transport, power and telecom among the sectors most affected, according to a report by the Nomura Research Institute (NRI).

The report, titled Built to Last: Adopting Global Best Practices to Reduce Corrosion Losses in India's Infrastructure, pegs the global average of GDP loss attributed corrosion at 3.4 per cent. It adds that adopting effective corrosion-management practices could improve India's GDP by around 1.5 per cent, translating into potential annual savings of nearly $63 billion (₹5 trillion).

The report argues that corrosion should be treated as an economic and policy issue rather than merely an engineering challenge, particularly as India ramps up investment in roads, railways, housing, renewable energy and other public infrastructure. The findings come at a time when India has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies. The country's GDP reached around $4.2 trillion in FY26, supported by annual economic growth of 6-7 per cent over the past decade. The government aims to become a $5 trillion economy in the near term and achieve a $30-40 trillion economy by 2047 under the Viksit Bharat vision.

According to the report, rapid infrastructure expansion, urbanisation and manufacturing growth are increasing exposure to corrosion, raising maintenance costs and reducing asset life. Infrastructure at the centre The report identifies infrastructure as one of the sectors most exposed to corrosion-related losses. It adds that India's engineering and procurement practices continue to place greater emphasis on upfront construction costs than on the long-term performance of assets. According to the report, corrosion increases maintenance expenditure, shortens the service life of public assets and raises replacement costs. As India accelerates investment in roads, railways, urban infrastructure, renewable energy and housing, improving asset durability could significantly reduce long-term economic losses.

Multiple sectors affected Beyond infrastructure, the report identifies power, telecommunications and railways among the sectors most vulnerable to corrosion-related losses, reflecting their reliance on steel-intensive assets and extensive physical networks. The power generation and transmission sector records the highest corrosion intensity, with losses estimated at 10.1 per cent of sectoral GDP. The report says expanding renewable energy capacity, transmission lines and supporting infrastructure make stronger corrosion protection critical to improving asset life and reliability. In telecommunications, the report notes that India has more than 813,000 telecom towers supporting 2.948 million base transceiver stations. While Indian standards require zinc coating for primary structural members, it recommends extending corrosion protection to auxiliary components and adopting periodic inspection regimes to improve tower durability.