CPSEs achieve 51% of FY27 capital expenditure target in first half

Central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) achieved 51 per cent of their 2026-27 (FY27) capital expenditure (capex) target in the first half, keeping the pace of public investment broadly in line with the previous year.

Capital expenditure by 63 CPSEs tracked by the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) rose nearly 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to around ₹4.30 trillion during April-September, or 51 per cent of their annual target of ₹8.43 trillion. In the corresponding period of FY26, CPSEs had achieved nearly 52 per cent of their full-year target.

However, capex fell 17 per cent Y-o-Y in September to ₹93,636.13 crore, according to DPE data released on Wednesday.

The Railway Board and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) accounted for the bulk of spending in the first half. The Railway Board spent ₹1.88 trillion, achieving 64 per cent of its annual target, while NHAI incurred capex of ₹85,228 crore, or nearly 46 per cent of its FY27 target. State-owned oil companies also maintained investment momentum despite under-recoveries this year amid elevated crude oil prices and supply disruptions triggered by the West Asia conflict. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), with a capex of ₹14,552 crore in the first half, ranked among the top five CPSEs by spending and achieved nearly 49 per cent of its annual target. Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Oil India also achieved more than 40 per cent of their respective annual targets during April-September.