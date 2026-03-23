A member of Mumbai Cricket Association Club, a premier sports and recreation facility, said the Chinese restaurant was temporarily shut. “We checked if services were impacted — the Chinese restaurant is closed, but members can access similar offerings at other restaurants,” the member said.

In Mumbai’s Khar and Bandra suburbs, piped gas has emerged as a lifeline for several well-known clubs. Members include sports personalities from cricket, tennis, billiards and swimming, as well as film stars.

Executives from clubs that have been around for 90–95 years said they are not facing major issues as they rely on piped gas connections. A senior executive at Delhi Golf Club said its two restaurants operate on piped natural gas (PNG) and were therefore not affected by the LPG shortage. “We’re operationally prepared and have contingency plans in case of any PNG supply constraints. But so far, it’s been normal.”