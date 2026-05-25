Credit certs are missing piece of India's carbon market: Navin Mathur

India’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) began this financial year (2026–27). The scheme opens the door to a domestic multi-billion-dollar carbon trading market and places India among the 30-plus nations with operational emissions trading schemes. Navin Mathur , chief operating officer of Asvata, the carbon credit and climate solutions venture of RPG Group, who has been involved in climate finance for over two decades, spoke to S Dinakar online about CCTS. Edited excerpts:

The Indian carbon market is transitioning from a policy framework to an operational framework, with the compliance market driving industrial decarbonisation. Then there is the voluntary offset mechanism, which is unlocking carbon finance. These two activities are forming the backbone of India’s carbon market.

Asvata is a climate-focused startup that works with corporates and some US financial institutions to design and implement decarbonisation strategies. We are also working on carbon finance, where we are developing high-integrity carbon assets, particularly in nature-based solutions (NbS), which includes agroforestry and alternate wetting and drying projects.

A framework exists for the voluntary offset market. Initial methodologies have been rolled out, but there are several sectors for which methodologies are yet to be developed.

Yes, institutionally. But full-fledged trading is not yet live. The necessary legal and regulatory frameworks are in place. Companies are now measuring their emissions and tracking targets. The missing piece is the trading of carbon credit certificates.

How do you see the timeline for the compliance market? Could trading start by the end of this year?

There are process improvements happening. Corporates are trying to work on measuring their emissions. So there is a possibility that a few companies could begin reporting their emissions, and some trading activity could happen by the end of the year.

Do you think there will be adequate liquidity in the market for carbon trading? The targets set for the first three years appear modest, and companies may be able to meet them easily.