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Credit certs are missing piece of India's carbon market: Navin Mathur

The Indian carbon market is transitioning from a policy framework to an operational framework, with the compliance market driving industrial decarbonisation, says Navin Mathur

Navin Mathur, chief operating officer of Asvata
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Navin Mathur, Chief operating officer of Asvata
S Dinakar Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:48 PM IST
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India’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) began this financial year (2026–27). The scheme opens the door to a domestic multi-billion-dollar carbon trading market and places India among the 30-plus nations with operational emissions trading schemes. Navin Mathur, chief operating officer of Asvata, the carbon credit and climate solutions venture of RPG Group, who has been involved in climate finance for over two decades, spoke to S Dinakar online about CCTS. Edited excerpts:
 
Does CCTS meet the industry’s requirements?
The Indian carbon market is transitioning from a policy framework to an operational framework, with the compliance market driving industrial decarbonisation. Then there is the voluntary offset mechanism, which is unlocking carbon finance. These two activities are forming the backbone of India’s carbon market.
 
Is the scheme fully operational?
Yes, institutionally. But full-fledged trading is not yet live. The necessary legal and regulatory frameworks are in place. Companies are now measuring their emissions and tracking targets. The missing piece is the trading of carbon credit certificates.
 
A framework exists for the voluntary offset market. Initial methodologies have been rolled out, but there are several sectors for which methodologies are yet to be developed.
 
What does Asvata do?
Asvata is a climate-focused startup that works with corporates and some US financial institutions to design and implement decarbonisation strategies. We are also working on carbon finance, where we are developing high-integrity carbon assets, particularly in nature-based solutions (NbS), which includes agroforestry and alternate wetting and drying projects.
 
How do you see the timeline for the compliance market? Could trading start by the end of this year?
There are process improvements happening. Corporates are trying to work on measuring their emissions. So there is a possibility that a few companies could begin reporting their emissions, and some trading activity could happen by the end of the year.
 
Do you think there will be adequate liquidity in the market for carbon trading? The targets set for the first three years appear modest, and companies may be able to meet them easily.
That is an apprehension the market has as of now. This was one of the key points of debate, with many saying the targets were probably not aggressive enough. There is every possibility that, with minor process improvements, companies could meet their targets, leaving limited liquidity in the market.
 
Are trading platforms in place under CCTS?
The National Steering Committee for the Indian Carbon Market, the apex governance body, is in place. There is also the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, which acts as the trading regulator. But there is still not enough clarity to say whether the available trading platform will be sufficient for the market to trade credits efficiently going forward.
 
Are exchanges sufficient, or would an over-the-counter (OTC) market help?
If you look at the European Union Emissions Trading System and even the earlier Clean Development Mechanism phase under the United Nations framework, exchanges existed alongside OTC markets. It was a combination of both that worked earlier. There is still not much clarity in the Indian trading scheme on whether OTC transactions will be permitted.
 
The government plans to keep the price of carbon below $10 per tonne. Is it possible to control the price of credits?
What is missing right now is liquidity, and therefore there is no pricing alignment. Without a clear process, it is extremely difficult to maintain that kind of pricing.
 
Are NbS such as afforestation and technology-based removals like biochar part of the CCTS mechanism?
Not all sectors are covered under the voluntary market yet. NBS projects, agriculture, afforestation, methane avoidance, and biochar need to be part of the voluntary mechanism, which would encourage major investments. The bigger question, however, is whether these projects would qualify under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which governs international carbon market mechanisms.
 
What about exports of carbon credits?
There is discussion around restricting the export of high-integrity credits. The credits generated in India could far exceed domestic demand, while global demand remains much larger. That could be a sword hanging over investors’ heads. And when you cannot export these credits, investments are not going to come in.
 

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Topics :EmissionsCarbon emissionsClimate Policy

First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

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