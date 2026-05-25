Credit certs are missing piece of India's carbon market: Navin Mathur

The government plans to keep the price of carbon below $10 per tonne. Is it possible to control the price of credits?
What is missing right now is liquidity, and therefore there is no pricing alignment. Without a clear process, it is extremely difficult to maintain that kind of pricing.
Are NbS such as afforestation and technology-based removals like biochar part of the CCTS mechanism?
Not all sectors are covered under the voluntary market yet. NBS projects, agriculture, afforestation, methane avoidance, and biochar need to be part of the voluntary mechanism, which would encourage major investments. The bigger question, however, is whether these projects would qualify under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which governs international carbon market mechanisms.