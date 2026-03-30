Bank credit to industry rises 13.5% in Feb on infra demand: RBI data

Bank credit to industry grew at faster pace of 13.5 per cent on the fortnight ending February 28, compared with 7.5 per cent in the year-ago period, according to the RBI data released on Monday.

The buoyant growth is majorly driven by higher growth in 'infrastructure', 'all engineering', 'chemicals and chemical products', 'petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels' and 'textiles', said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI has released data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for February 2026, collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), together accounting for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit by all commercial banks.

"On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit grew by 14.3 per cent as on the fortnight ended February 28, 2026, compared to 11.1 per cent during the corresponding fortnight of the previous year (March 7, 2025)," the RBI said. Credit to industry recorded a year-on-year growth of 13.5 per cent, compared with 7.5 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of last year, the RBI said. On industry, it said loans to 'micro and small' and 'medium' industries continued to exhibit double-digit expansion, while credit to large industries also registered higher growth. According to the data, credit to services sector registered a growth rate of 16.3 per cent year-on-year (11.7 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year), supported by higher growth in segments such as banks' credit to 'non-banking financial companies' (NBFCs) and 'commercial real estate'.