Home / Economy / News / Crisil SME tracker: Road MSMEs under EPC may retain their margins in FY27

Crisil SME tracker: Road MSMEs under EPC may retain their margins in FY27

Increased allocations for highways and rural roads are expected to drive demand for MSMEs engaged in EPC projects

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Crisil Intelligence
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 10:39 PM IST
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Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) constructing roads through the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) route will continue to witness sizeable opportunity in 2026-27 (FY27) on the back of government’s infrastructure push.
 
Roads, including nation­al and state highways, expr­essways and rural roads, have been a key segment of infrastructure spending over the past decade. 
For FY27, allocation to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has increased nearly 8 per cent year-on-year to ₹2.94 trillion. States have raised their infrastructure and road spending by 15-20 per cent to ₹2.35 trillion (the top 15 states account for nearly 89 per cent of the capital expe­n­diture in state roads and highways). Rural road construction has been given a boost, with the government allocating ₹10,000 crore for 18,600 km of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV in FY27. 
MSMEs are typically engaged as subcontractors in high-value highway projects, which are awarded to larger corporates. In regional and local road projects (state and rural roads), they are direct beneficiaries of the spending. Their work also includes construction of pavements, bridges and drainage systems as well as earthworks, road widening, material supply, safety works, labour contracts, equipment supply and maintenance activities. 
EPC is the most widely used model for road projects in India. While it puts the onus of design, procurement and construction on the contractor, the financial burden and risk are on the government. 
The EPC model safeguards MSMEs, who are usually financially constrained, from volatility in input costs. For instance, the West Asia conflict had led to a 25-30 per cent spike as of April in the cost of bitumen, which is a major input linked to crude oil. As 34-37 per cent of India’s bit­u­men supplies come from West Asia, projects handled by MSMEs would face time overruns especially in the absence of long-term sourcing contracts and delays in execution otherwise. 
In FY27, we expect operating margins of road EPC MSMEs to remain stable at 9-14 per cent.   
 
   

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Topics :MSMERoad construction EPC Constructions

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 10:39 PM IST

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