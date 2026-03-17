Crude above $100: What it means for India's economy and energy

Can India absorb the impact of $100-plus crude?
Finally, OMCs will have to take a hit with regard to petrol and diesel prices. Above $110 per barrel crude, sectoral math fails. For every $10 per barrel rise in crude, OMCs’ diesel and petrol margin will fall by Rs 6.3 per litre, and LPG loss would rise by Rs 10.2 per kilogramme, implying a Rs 32,800 crore rise in annual LPG under-recovery, according to equity research firm Elara Capital. The OMCs’ gross refining margins (GRMs) could rise by $5 per barrel for every $10 per barrel movement in crude, but not enough to offset OMCs’ marketing and LPG losses, it said in a report. Two-thirds of India’s LNG imports pass via Hormuz, adding a supply risk on the gas side.