Crude above $100: What it means for India's economy and energy

What are the macroeconomic risks of $100 crude for India?

In the baseline scenario, analysts expect the average crude oil price to be $70–75 per barrel in 2026-27, compared to $67–68 per barrel in 2025-26. “Based on this, the net oil import bill was estimated to rise to $132 billion in FY2027 from $123 billion estimated for FY2026. This would cause CAD to widen to around 1 per cent of GDP in FY2027 from 0.7–0.8 per cent of GDP projected for FY2026. However, the possibility of the West Asian conflict lasting for an extended period poses sizeable upside risks to projections for crude oil prices, and consequently for India’s import bill and CAD. Every $10 increase in the average price of crude oil for the year would widen CAD in the range of 30–40 basis points. For instance, an average price of around $100–105 per barrel would imply a CAD of 1.9–2.2 per cent of GDP,” ratings agency ICRA said in a report.