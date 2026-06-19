Crude oil import bill jumps 81.5% in May as elevated prices raise costs

As the West Asia crisis resulted in elevated energy prices, India's crude oil import bill rose 81.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in May to $18.7 billion, even though oil import volumes remained largely the same as last year, official data showed. India imported 21.6 million tonnes of crude oil in May, compared with 21.3 million tonnes in the same period last year, for which it paid $10 billion, according to fresh data sourced from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC).

The sharp rise in the import bill comes as the Indian basket crude price averaged $106.23 per barrel during May, against $64.04 a barrel a year earlier. Crude oil remains India's largest import item, accounting for around 20 per cent of the country's merchandise import bill.

India has been sourcing energy at significantly higher costs to ensure availability in the domestic market during the ongoing crisis. Energy prices have surged in recent months due to supply disruptions triggered by the blockage of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, constraining supplies from West Asia. India sources around 90 per cent of its domestic crude oil requirements, 50 per cent of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and 60 per cent of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) needs from the global market. The country's net oil and gas bill, which reflects spending on imports of petroleum products such as crude oil, LNG, and LPG minus earnings from exports of refined products, rose 75 per cent YoY in May to $17.5 billion. This comes as the government has levied excise duty on exports of petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) since the beginning of the West Asia crisis to discourage exports while prioritising domestic demand amid supply constraints.