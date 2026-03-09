Crude soars to $119 per barrel on output cut, supply choke amid Iran war

Brent crude, the benchmark for over three-quarters of the world’s traded oil, crossed the $100 per barrel mark on Monday, reaching the day’s high at $119 per barrel with Middle East producers slashing output and supplies further choked through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing Iran war.

This was the highest level for the benchmark since June 2022, when it had touched $127 per barrel following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Brent had peaked at an all-time high of $147 per barrel in July 2008, in the initial stages of the global financial crisis then.

On Monday, the oil price eventually cooled to around $103 per barrel, over 15 per cent higher, on the back of talks on a co-ordinated release of global oil reserves by the Group of Seven (G7) nations to manage the crisis. The high rate fuelled concerns over its impact on India’s oil import bill, prices of petroleum products and the overall inflation in the economy, apart from the wider current account deficit (CAD).

Experts said India may be looking at a massive ballooning of crude oil import bill in a range between $56 billion and $64 billion annually, assuming the surge in global crude prices is sustained and the price averages at a level of $110–115 per barrel in FY27. “Each $10 per barrel increase in the average crude oil price results in a $14–16 billion increase in net oil imports. If the oil price moves to an average of $110–115 per barrel in FY2027, then the increase in net oil imports would be to the tune of $56–64 billion,” ICRA’s chief economist Aditi Nayar told Business Standard.

She said every $10 per barrel increase in the average crude price also pushes up CAD in the range of 30–40 basis points, and raises WPI inflation by 80–100 basis points, against the 40–60 basis points uptick in CPI inflation, assuming a full transmission into retail selling prices of fuels takes place. “Overall, a sustained increase in crude oil prices could pose significant upside risks to ICRA’s FY2027 WPI inflation forecast of 2.7 per cent, and to a smaller extent on the CPI inflation projection of 4.0 per cent, depending on the extent of pass-through to the retail prices on fuel items,” Nayar said, adding that higher fuel prices would also lead to an increase in transportation costs, creating a “second-round” impact by pushing up the prices of goods and services.

India imported 243 million tonnes (mt) crude oil last financial year (2024–25) at a cost of $137 billion. In the current financial year, the country imported 206 mt crude worth $100 billion between April 2025 and January 2026. Before the Iran war began at end-February, India imported 21 mt crude in January at a cost of $9.5 billion when Brent crude averaged $66 per barrel. India imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil needs, making oil prices one of the largest external macro risks for the economy. “If crude prices were to rise to $120 per barrel, India’s oil trade deficit could increase to $220 billion, pushing the current account deficit beyond 3 per cent of GDP and potentially weakening the rupee,” DSP Mutual Fund said in a report.