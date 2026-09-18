Crude supply, not price, worries Indian refiners on W Asia, Russia squeeze

Crude oil availability — rather than spiralling fuel prices — is turning out to be a bigger challenge for Indian refiners for the first time since the war in West Asia began in March, as Houthi rebels and Ukrainian drones squeeze Saudi Arabia and Russia, respectively, four senior refining sources said.

Russian traders are holding on to medium sour Urals cargoes — India’s biggest crude oil import — to strike better bargains for November deliveries amid the larger global squeeze on fuel supplies. Indian refiners typically start booking late October/ November arrivals of Russian crude oil in the last week of September, with offers beginning to come in mid-month. However, the temporary closure of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and the subsequent spurt in premiums for West Asian crude grades like Murban — to as much as $15 per barrel over the physical benchmark Dated Brent on a landed basis to India — have given Dubai-based traders of Russian crude oil an opportunity to bid up premiums, the officials said.