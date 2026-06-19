Crude surplus may widen Russian discounts as supplies rise post-ceasefire

Around 2,000 commercial vessels are trapped in the Persian Gulf, according to the International Maritime Organization, of which more than 400 tankers carry crude oil, petroleum products, LNG and LPG, according to estimates by London-based consultant Energy Aspects. The total time required to normalise tanker flows is estimated at 51-63 days, including the time taken to discharge cargoes and pump oil to refiners, according to a note by Societe Generale.
"Shipping companies are expected to take at least two months to resume full Persian Gulf operations, with damaged refinery infrastructure requiring additional time. Normalisation is therefore a third-quarter FY27 story at the earliest," said Maulik Patel, head of research at Equirus Securities.