Crude surplus may widen Russian discounts as supplies rise post-ceasefire

Indian refiners expect the discounts to widen to as much as $8-$10 per barrel, a level seen for March Russian oil arrivals, because of an oversupply of crude oil. More than 1.2 million bpd of Iranian oil is expected to enter the market over the next two months following the US waiver. In addition, there are 115 million barrels of Iranian oil floating at sea, according to estimates by Energy Intelligence. The ceasefire will also release supplies of more than 50 million barrels of crude oil from West Asian producers trapped in tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.