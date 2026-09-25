Home / Economy / News / Cumulative FDI during 2014-26 reaches $843 billion, says Piyush Goyal

Cumulative FDI during 2014-26 reaches $843 billion, says Piyush Goyal

Sectors such as electronics and telecom, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automobiles, IT hardware, and speciality steel have significantly benefited from the PLI schemes, he said

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 11:26 AM IST
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The Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in India has touched a highest-ever level of $94.53 billion in 2025-26, while cumulative FDI inflows during 2014-26 have reached $843 billion, Commerce and industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He also said that as of March 31, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have resulted in ₹2.40 trillion in actual investment, ₹23.8 trillion in production/sales, and ₹15.2 trillion in exports, while generating over 14.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

Sectors such as electronics and telecom, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automobiles, IT hardware, and speciality steel have significantly benefited from the PLI schemes, the minister said.

"The numbers tell an encouraging story. India recorded its highest-ever annual FDI inflow of $94.53 billion in FY 2025-26, while cumulative FDI inflows from FY 2014-15 to FY 2025-26 reached $843 billion," he said in a social media post as September 25 marks the 12th anniversary of 'Make in India' campaign.

He added that greenfield industrial smart cities are being set up across the country under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme to build infrastructure for globally competitive manufacturing.

"Ease of Doing Business reforms have simplified regulations and reduced the compliance burden, while reforms in key sectors have created new opportunities for investment and manufacturing," he said, adding that over 470 crore orders have been placed through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :FDIPiyush GoyalIndia FDIFDI in India

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 11:26 AM IST

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