Cumulative FDI during 2014-26 reaches $843 billion, says Piyush Goyal

The Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in India has touched a highest-ever level of $94.53 billion in 2025-26, while cumulative FDI inflows during 2014-26 have reached $843 billion, Commerce and industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He also said that as of March 31, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have resulted in ₹2.40 trillion in actual investment, ₹23.8 trillion in production/sales, and ₹15.2 trillion in exports, while generating over 14.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

Sectors such as electronics and telecom, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automobiles, IT hardware, and speciality steel have significantly benefited from the PLI schemes, the minister said.

"The numbers tell an encouraging story. India recorded its highest-ever annual FDI inflow of $94.53 billion in FY 2025-26, while cumulative FDI inflows from FY 2014-15 to FY 2025-26 reached $843 billion," he said in a social media post as September 25 marks the 12th anniversary of 'Make in India' campaign.