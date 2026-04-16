Currency in circulation rises 12% in FY26; growth highest since FY21

Currency in circulation has surged to Rs 41.68 trillion by the end of the financial year 2025–26, recording a growth of 11.9 per cent — the highest since the Covid year of 2020–21, due to revival of the cash-driven rural economy and persistent precautionary demand.

In 2017–18, CiC grew by Rs 4.94 trillion as the Reserve Bank of India infused cash into the economy after the November 2016 demonetisation exercise rendered 86 per cent of the cash in circulation invalid by withdrawing the then Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes. A Rs 2,000 denomination banknote was introduced following the demonetisation exercise, which was also decided to be withdrawn in May 2023, though it continued to be legal tender. Latest data showed 98.45 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned.