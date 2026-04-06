Current year more challenging amid West Asia crisis concerns: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said India has fiscal space to support sectors impacted by escalating West Asia crisis, while the Reserve Bank has room to cut interest rate to deal with global challenges.

The Monetary Policy Committee headed by Reserve Bank Governor will announce its stance on interest rate on Wednesday. There is a widespread speculation that RBI will maintain status quo. The rate-setting panel began its deliberations on Monday.

Observing that the current year is even more challenging than the previous one, Sitharaman said, "the escalation of Middle East conflict has evolved from a regional security concern into a systemic tremor threatening vital arteries of global energy, and hardening the lines of new multipolar world order." She said that the world economy is witnessing volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity, and global public debt has surged.