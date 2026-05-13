Customs duty hike may divert gold, silver imports to UAE FTA route

With India now raising the general tariff to 15 per cent, the duty gap has widened to 8 percentage points, creating a major arbitrage opportunity for imports routed through Dubai.

The concessional tariff on silver imports from the UAE currently stands at 7 per cent.

Under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that took effect in May 2022, India had agreed to gradually reduce import duties on silver from 10 per cent to zero over a 10-year period.

Customs duty hikes on gold and silver are likely to increase imports of precious metals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through the free trade agreement (FTA) route, amid rising duty arbitrage with other countries.

That margin is scheduled to widen further each year until CEPA tariffs fall to zero by 2031.

Similarly, gold imports from the UAE also enjoy preferential access under the agreement.

India had allowed imports of gold from Dubai at tariffs one percentage point below the normal most-favoured-nation (MFN) rate through a tariff rate quota (TRQ) system.

The quota began at 120 tonnes annually in 2022 and is set to rise to 200 tonnes by 2027 — nearly one-fourth of India’s yearly gold imports.