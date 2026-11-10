Customs duty hike takes the shine off organised gold trade; smuggling rises

The pattern has repeated itself. Smuggling peaked at about 70 tonnes in January-March 2014 following the 2013 duty hikes. It climbed to about 54 tonnes after the duty was raised to 15 per cent in July 2022. When the duty was cut in July 2024, smuggling fell from 24 tonnes to 3 tonnes within a quarter. The WGC report says gold in India traded at an average discount of $43 an ounce to its landed cost during Q3 CY 2026. This was the biggest gap on record. The council chalked up the discount to rising smuggling following the duty hike and sales of old jewellery.