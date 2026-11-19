Customs authorities should reconsider their stance on the classification of bulk spirit imports of Scotch whisky under the India-UK free trade agreement to resolve the ongoing issue, think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said on Thursday.

Indian Customs has opened a high-stakes tariff dispute over imports of Scotch whisky in bulk spirit form, threatening to undercut one of the centrepiece concessions of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), nearly four months after the pact took effect on July 15, 2026, it said.

Ambiguity has arisen over whether bulk Scotch should be classified under Chapter 22, Heading 2208, which specifically covers spirits and whisky, or Heading 2106, relating to food preparations not elsewhere specified or included.

The India-UK trade agreement, implemented in July this year, provides lower customs duties on whisky, including bulk Scotch whisky imported in containers of more than two litres. The duty was reduced from 150 per cent to 75 per cent when the agreement came into force on July 15, 2026, and will be further cut to 40 per cent over 10 years. GTRI said importers classify bulk Scotch under HS 22083092, the longstanding tariff code for Scotch in containers holding more than two litres. The India-UK CETA sets a 75 per cent basic customs duty for this code at implementation. Beginning in November 2026, Customs started reclassifying these shipments under HS 21069051, which covers "compound alcoholic preparations of a kind used for the manufacture of beverages".

India added that eight-digit code through the Finance Act, 2026, effective May 1, with a 150 per cent basic duty. The CETA tariff schedule does not contain this line as it was introduced later, GTRI said. The reclassification doubles the basic customs duty on qualifying imports from 75 per cent to 150 per cent. A 5 per cent consumption levy applied to the import value plus duty takes the combined charge to 162.5 per cent of the import value, it added. Basis of Customs' view GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said high-strength bulk Scotch and blended whiskies typically arrive at cask strength of 58 per cent to 63 per cent alcohol by volume (ABV).

Domestic producers import these shipments to dilute the whisky with demineralised water before bottling, or blend it with domestic neutral grain spirit, also known as extra neutral alcohol, to make Indian-made foreign liquor, he said. Customs views the Scotch brought in for such processing as an industrial input that has yet to become a consumable spirituous beverage, classifying the shipments as "compound alcoholic preparations of a kind used for the manufacture of beverages" under HS 21069051. "Customs and importers can start with the same question: What is in the container when the shipment reaches India? If the liquid already has the flavour, aroma and composition of Scotch whisky, shipping it in bulk or planning to add water before bottling does not change what arrived at the border," he said.

The Harmonised System provides a step-by-step way to classify the shipment. Srivastava added that Customs may like to reconsider its views and start with the four-digit headings and the relevant legal notes, then work down to the six-digit subheading and India's eight-digit tariff code. "That order matters because the eight-digit code determines whether the shipment qualifies for the lower duty under the India-UK trade agreement," he said. Customs should tax bulk Scotch based on what arrives at the border, he said, adding that if the liquid is already Scotch whisky, shipping it in large containers or adding water later before bottling does not change what was imported.