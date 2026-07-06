Danish shipping giant Maersk charts course for India-built vessels

Government officials said the scheme has already begun to show results, even before its formal launch. “The announcement itself has set the ball rolling with the Maersk order. We expect more significant offtake once the scheme is fully rolled out,” an official said.

The carrier is also keen to build larger vessels in India. However, the current lack of technical capability and dry dock infrastructure means only vessels of up to 4,000 TEUs can be built, a senior Maersk executive said. “Given the current momentum, one can assume that it will take India six to eight years to develop an ecosystem capable of building large vessels. There is significant appetite, as shipping lines want alternatives to the current players,” the executive said.