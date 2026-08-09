Data centres, nuclear power drive ₹26.75 trillion investment plans: Report

Investment announcements in India added up to ₹26.75 trillion between April 1 and August 5 of 2026-27, with the information technology-enabled services (ITeS) sector accounting for 56 per cent of the proposed investments amid global uncertainties, according to a report by Bank of Baroda’s economics research department.

Almost 99 per cent of the ₹14.98 trillion in investment announcements in the ITeS sector are in data centres and artificial intelligence (AI), involving 13 companies, the report said.

The investment announcements remain narrowly concentrated, however, and have yet to spread to consumer-oriented industries. Announcements in consumer goods, including automobiles, amounted to less than ₹2,000 crore, it said.

The other electronics segment saw investment announcements of around ₹51,000 crore, with almost two-thirds of the proposed investments going into solar cells and batteries. “A part of this can also be linked to the production-linked incentive scheme which provides incentives,” the report said. Renewable energy accounted for around ₹25,000 crore of proposed investments, mainly in solar power-related activities. Aluminium and steel, meanwhile, are seeing higher investment on the back of demand from infrastructure activity, the report said. Conventional electricity was the second-largest category, accounting for ₹6.86 trillion of proposed investments by seven companies. Four of these companies, with a combined envisaged outlay of ₹6.5 trillion, are in the nuclear power sector, it said.