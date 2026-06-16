Datanomics: Both PPI inflation, GVA deflators show farmer distress in FY26

A debate is on regarding whether the existing deflators used for agriculture gross value added (GVA) numbers correctly indicate the prices farmers receive, due to the large number of intermediaries in the sector. Deflators convert GVA at current prices to GVA at constant prices. Currently, a combination of wholesale prices and consumer prices are used as deflators. The Producer Price Index (PPI) is considered a better indicator to gauge prices received by farmers. However, PPI inflation for agriculture and allied activities output for 2024-25 (FY25) and FY26 gives broadly the same indication for farm prices as the GVA deflator. Both numbers show that farmers received lower prices in FY26 than in FY25, with PPI inflation indicating slightly higher distress at -1.8 per cent versus GVA deflator growth of -1.5 per cent. Over time, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) also plans to use PPI as deflators.