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Datanomics: CD ratio of banks in three southern states stays above 100%

The credit-deposit ratio of scheduled commercial banks surpassed 80 per cent in FY26. It stayed above 80 per cent till October 15, FY27

bank, banks, private bank
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The ratio stayed more or less there in the first quarter (Q1) of FY27. It was above the 76-80 per cent optimum range cited in an SBI Research report
Sneha Sasikumar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 6:21 PM IST
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Bank deposits increased 16.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹284.37 trillion as of October 15, 2026, according to the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report. However, credit grew faster at 17.94 per cent, a pattern seen every year since financial year 2022-23 (FY23). Banks are lending out a growing share of what they collect. The credit-deposit (CD) ratio of scheduled commercial banks surpassed 80 per cent in FY26. It stayed above 80 per cent till October 15, FY27. Private banks led this rise. Their ratio returned to over 90 per cent in FY26 after a brief fall the previous year. The ratio stayed more or less there in the first quarter (Q1) of FY27. It was above the 76-80 per cent optimum range cited in an SBI Research report. The ratio varies widely across states. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana continued to have CD ratios over 100 per cent, with Andhra Pradesh at the top, crossing 150 per cent in FY26. At the other end, Goa and Arunachal Pradesh lent less than a third of the deposits they collected. 
 
 
 
   

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Topics :BanksDepositcredit growth

First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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