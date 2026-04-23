Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Gas inflation rises, other fuel rates muted amid West Asia war

Datanomics: Gas inflation rises, other fuel rates muted amid West Asia war

War-driven fuel shock hits India unevenly: LPG inflation spikes, petrol and diesel stay flat after tax cuts, while electricity prices continue to decline

Petrol, diesel, petrol pump
premium
Representative Picture
Indivjal Dhasmana
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
With the West Asia war impacting India’s fuel prices, the broader category of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels saw a consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate of 1.97 per cent in March, slightly higher than in February and January. But the measures the Centre employed to manage fuel prices helped prevent a rise in petrol and diesel prices, while domestic gas prices soared. 
 
Domestic LPG and PNG prices accelerate
 
The inflation rate for domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in March jumped to over three times February's rates.
Petrol & diesel inflation remains unchanged
 
Oil companies refrained from increasing petrol and diesel prices after the Centre cut fuel taxes. The inflation rate for petrol and diesel did not change in March, remaining at 0.04 per cent and 0.22 per cent, respectively, since January.
Electricity charges drop
 
Electricity charges fell each month from January to March. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, Qatar discuss ways to boost trade, strengthen supply chains

Outward remittances under RBI's LRS rise 19.06% in February 2026

India, South Korea to conclude FTA renegotiation by mid-2027: Goyal

Manufacturing lifts India's private sector activity in April: Report

External debt and inflation within target: RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra

Topics :Fuel PricingLPG cylinder priceIndia inflation

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story