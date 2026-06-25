Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: India records arms trade surplus, hits record in FY26

Datanomics: India records arms trade surplus, hits record in FY26

India's arms trade surplus hits a record in FY26 as exports surge, partners shift to Europe and Armenia, and BrahMos missile sales talks with the UAE gather pace

Brahmos
premium
Brahmos missile (File photo: PTI)
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 5:39 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Reports have recently emerged that the Indian government is in talks with the UAE to sell its BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system. This development highlights India's steady rise in arms exports, characterised by an expanding trade surplus over the past decade that peaked in financial year 2025-26 (FY26). Data reveals that India's arms trade surplus grew tenfold, reaching $691 million in FY26 from $63 million in FY18. The share of arms in India's total goods exports remains minuscule, but it rose threefold in the past eight years, while the share in imports doubled. If we exclude the volatile petroleum sector from total exports, the share of arms in India's outbound shipments was a bit higher at 0.21 per cent in FY26, rising five times in nine years. Share of arms in India's imports net of petroleum stood at 0.06 per cent in FY26, double that in FY18. This financial surge aligns with a major geopolitical shift: earlier biggest partners such as the US and Israel have now been replaced by Armenia, Romania, and Slovenia. This realignment reflects changing global dynamics: strained ties with Turkey likely prompted India's increased defence support to Armenia, while deeper European engagement boosted exports to Romania and Slovenia. Concurrently, the product mix has evolved, with bombs and grenades surging from 28 per cent of total arms exports in FY21 to 78 per cent in FY26. 
 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Iran to accept oil payments in any currency: What it could mean for India

India plans to value its coal reserves in rupees: What does it mean?

India, US very close to finalising trade deal, says Piyush Goyal

India set to approve Geely-backed investment of $370 mn as China ties thaw

El Niño set to further disrupt India's $300 bn agricultural supply chain

Topics :Brahmos missileIndia UAEdefence deals

First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story