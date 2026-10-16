Datanomics: India's capital productivity has declined in recent years

Shaktikanta Das, principal secretary-2 to the Prime Minister, recently said the Indian economy is within striking distance of an 8 per cent growth rate on the back of reforms undertaken. In its over 75-year journey since the national accounts data became available, the economy has seen an annual growth rate of 8 per cent or more seven times. Five of those were post-liberalisation years.However, 2023-24 (FY24) did not yield 8 per cent growth in the new series. Also, the investment rate was around 30 per cent in four of those seven years. In recent years, the investment rate has been above that, but the economy never delivered an 8 per cent growth rate. The maximum it reached was 7.8 per cent in Q1FY27, with an investment rate of 34.3. It meant capital productivity has come down drastically. This may be due to the fact that the government is driving the economy, and its capex mainly goes to infrastructure, which has a higher gestation period than other segments of the economy. India had better capital productivity than most of its peers, but not Vietnam and Malaysia. Reforms that Das is talking about should raise this productivity if India is to record an 8 per cent annual growth rate on a sustained basis.