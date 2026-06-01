Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Meeting rich-world fertility goals at lower income levels

Datanomics: Meeting rich-world fertility goals at lower income levels

India's widening fertility divide is set to influence politics, labour markets and economic growth

Economic policy, population, GDP, United Nations
premium
Representative Image
Shikha Chaturvedi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:43 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India’s fertility rates are rapidly becoming a story of a widening North-South demographic divide. The latest SRS 2025 data places India’s total fertility rate at 1.9, below the replacement level of 2.1, in 2024, the same as in the previous year. Southern and western states are leading this trend — Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra (with the exception of northern Delhi) are recording fertility rates comparable to and, in some cases, lower than advanced economies such as Japan, Finland, and Norway. Meanwhile, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh remain well above the replacement level. This divide is now central to debates around delimitation, political representation, fiscal transfers, and future labour supply, especially as states that achieved population stabilisation earlier fear losing political weight. The transition is also unfolding at unusually low income levels: several Indian states have reached developed-world fertility levels at a fraction of the per capita incomes at which rich nations experienced similar demographic shifts. 
                                   
                                   
                         

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Binding national floor wage may redefine states' minimum wage structures

India's industrial output grows 4.9% in April under new base year series

CEPA with Oman offers India wider gateway to GCC, East Africa: Goyal

Premium

India considers revising Scotch whisky concessions after UK's steel curbs

Govt slashes expenditure by ₹60K cr to meet fiscal deficit target in FY26

Topics :fertility issuesdemographic dividendDelimitation

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story