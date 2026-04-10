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Datanomics: Minorities face disadvantage in India's labour market

India's stable unemployment rate masks sharp disparities, with minorities facing uneven job access, lower participation and higher reliance on informal work

Minorities, labour market, inequality, population
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Despite rising over the years, labour force participation of Muslims has remained below the national average.
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 11:49 PM IST
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India’s unemployment rate inched down to 3.1 per cent in 2025, with the figure remaining largely unchanged since 2022, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). Beneath this stability, labour market outcomes vary significantly across religious groups, reflecting differences not just in job availability, but also in labour force participation and the kind of jobs held by people.
 
Higher unemployment among minorities
 
Across religious groups, Sikhs consistently reported the highest unemployment level. Christians experienced significant volatility, while Muslims witnessed a rise. In contrast, Hindus saw a gradual decline, closely aligned with the national average. 
 
Low participation skews outcomes
 
Despite rising over the years, labour force participation of Muslims has remained below the national average. This suggests a smaller share of the community is even available for work, keeping unemployment rates relatively contained. 
 
Self-employment tilt
 
The nature of employment further explains these disparities. Muslims recorded the highest share of self-employment at 62 per cent and the lowest share in salaried work at 18 per cent, pointing to greater reliance on informal or less secure jobs. 
 

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Topics :minoritiesUnemployment in Indiaunemployment

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 11:43 PM IST

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