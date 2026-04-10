Datanomics: Minorities face disadvantage in India's labour market

India’s unemployment rate inched down to 3.1 per cent in 2025, with the figure remaining largely unchanged since 2022, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). Beneath this stability, labour market outcomes vary significantly across religious groups, reflecting differences not just in job availability, but also in labour force participation and the kind of jobs held by people.
Higher unemployment among minorities
Across religious groups, Sikhs consistently reported the highest unemployment level. Christians experienced significant volatility, while Muslims witnessed a rise. In contrast, Hindus saw a gradual decline, closely aligned with the national average.
Low participation skews outcomes