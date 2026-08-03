Datanomics: Onion price rise may be food platter's TOP disruptor in July
After months of elevated tomato prices, onion inflation is set to emerge as the biggest driver of food inflation in July, while potato and tomato prices easeIndivjal Dhasmana
After months of elevated tomato prices, onion inflation is set to emerge as the biggest driver of food inflation in July, while potato and tomato prices easeIndivjal Dhasmana
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 11:02 PM IST