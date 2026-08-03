Datanomics: Onion price rise may be food platter's TOP disruptor in July

TOP (tomato, onion, and potato) prices often flare up, mostly one or a couple of them, during a year to disturb the food platter. This time it is the turn of tomatoes and onions. The retail price inflation rate in tomatoes has been coming down in the first six months of the current calendar year, barring May. Despite moderation, the rate remained elevated at around 32 per cent in June. However, the other two commodities saw a marginal inflation rate or a fall in prices in the first six months of 2026. The impact of TOP on the overall inflation rate remained negative in the first four months before rising moderately in May and June. July may push the inflation rate in onion higher than what tomatoes experienced. Average retail prices of onion in states rose close to 20 per cent year-on-year in July, while the other two TOP items saw a price fall. Even then, tomato prices were higher than onion’s in July.