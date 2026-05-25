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Datanomics: Petrol CPI likely to go past 100, first in new series

Recent fuel price hikes likely to push petrol inflation above 2024 base-year levels after prolonged period of muted CPI readings

fuel, petrol, diesel
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Representative Image | Image: Bloomberg
Indivjal Dhasmana
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 10:52 PM IST
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Before the recent series of petrol and diesel price hikes, the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rates for these fuels were just 0.07 per cent and zero per cent in April, respectively. The inflation rates for these two fuels remained below 1 per cent until April in 2026. Even though the inflation rate for petrol rose in April compared to the previous three months, the CPI for petrol remained below 100 points that month. In fact, the index for petrol remained sub-100 points in every month of 2025 and 2026. This meant petrol prices were below the level of 2024 (the base year for the new CPI series). The recent hikes in petrol are all set to move the index for the fuel above 100 points in May. In the case of diesel, the CPI was sub-100 points in the first three months of 2025. After that, it slightly moved above 100 points but remained around 100.06 points. Although the diesel index was above 100 points in April 2026, the inflation rate was zero per cent. 
                                   
                                   
 

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Not a BoP but a growing price adjustment problem for India's economy

Topics :India inflationCPIPetrol pricesDiesel prices

First Published: May 25 2026 | 10:51 PM IST

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