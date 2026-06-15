Datanomics: Petrol price index crosses 100 for first time in new series

Consumer price index (CPI) for petrol surpassed 100 points in May, a first in the new series (base year 2024), as the West Asia war forced oil marketing companies to hike retail prices of fuel. This catapulted retail price inflation in petrol to 3.11 per cent in the month from sub-1 per cent in earlier months of 2026. While the diesel price index has been slightly over 100 points since April 2025, it jumped to over 103 points in May 2026. Consequently, diesel's CPI inflation rate climbed to 3.36 per cent in May from below 1 per cent in previous months of 2026. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 each in May for the first time in four years. After that, OMCs raised the prices three more times in the same month.