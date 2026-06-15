Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Petrol price index crosses 100 for first time in new series

Datanomics: Petrol price index crosses 100 for first time in new series

Petrol and diesel inflation accelerated in May 2026 as repeated fuel price hikes pushed CPI indices above 100, driven by rising global oil market pressures

petrol, oil, diesel
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Representative image from file.
Indivjal Dhasmana
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 11:17 PM IST
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Consumer price index (CPI) for petrol surpassed 100 points in May, a first in the new series (base year 2024), as the West Asia war forced oil marketing companies to hike retail prices of fuel. This catapulted retail price inflation in petrol to 3.11 per cent in the month from sub-1 per cent in earlier months of 2026. While the diesel price index has been slightly over 100 points since April 2025, it jumped to over 103 points in May 2026. Consequently, diesel's CPI inflation rate climbed to 3.36 per cent in May from below 1 per cent in previous months of 2026. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 each in May for the first time in four years. After that, OMCs raised the prices three more times in the same month. 
 
   

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Topics :CPIPetrol pricesdiesel priceFuel prices

First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 11:17 PM IST

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