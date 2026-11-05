Datanomics: Piyush Goyal targets tenfold increase in India-Germany trade

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently announced an ambitious target to boost India-Germany bilateral trade nearly tenfold to €310 billion (approximately $344 billion). However, this goal faces significant headwinds based on historical trends. India's total trade with Germany grew modestly from $20.5 billion in 2014 to $31.2 billion in 2025—a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 3.9 per cent over 11 years. At this current pace, it would take around 62 years to reach the $344 billion mark. Even with the anticipated boost from the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA), achieving this target within the next decade would require an extraordinary CAGR of 27.1 per cent. Furthermore, India has consistently run a trade deficit with Germany. The deficit expanded from 3.5 per cent of total trade in 2014 to a peak of 5.5 per cent in 2020, before narrowing to 2.7 per cent in 2025. Between 2018 and August 2026, aircraft and other aviation equipment dominated India's imports from Germany, accounting for 13.6 per cent of India's total imports of these products. In contrast, India's top export to Germany during the same period—turbo-jets—made up only 2.9 per cent of total exports to that country.