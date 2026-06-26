Datanomics: Rising EV exports get further boost from India-UK pact

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) will come into force on July 15.

The agreement's tariff schedules for automobiles show that India has agreed to lower import duties on internal combustion engine (ICE) cars from the UK under a quota of 378,000 vehicles over 15 years.

At the same time, Indian electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid car exports will receive a boost through duty-free access to the UK market.

India's EV exports grew nearly ninefold to $707.4 million in FY26 from $80.28 million in FY25.