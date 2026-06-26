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Datanomics: Rising EV exports get further boost from India-UK pact

The India-UK trade pact opens duty-free access for Indian EVs while easing tariffs on UK car imports, strengthening two-way automotive trade

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Yash Kumar Singhal
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 11:03 PM IST
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The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) will come into force on July 15.
 
The agreement's tariff schedules for automobiles show that India has agreed to lower import duties on internal combustion engine (ICE) cars from the UK under a quota of 378,000 vehicles over 15 years.
 
At the same time, Indian electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid car exports will receive a boost through duty-free access to the UK market.
 
India's EV exports grew nearly ninefold to $707.4 million in FY26 from $80.28 million in FY25.
 
The UK emerged as the second-largest export market for Indian EVs, with shipments worth $168.5 million in FY26, accounting for 23.82 per cent of total EV exports.
 
In FY26, EVs accounted for 97.67 per cent of all cars exported from India to the UK, a complete contrast to FY20 and FY21, when internal combustion engine vehicles dominated exports to the market.
 
Meanwhile, the UK's share in India's car imports nearly halved, declining from 15.2 per cent in FY15 to 8.26 per cent in FY26, despite occasional fluctuations during the period.
 
 
 
 
   

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Topics :Electric mobilityIndia UKCETA

First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 11:02 PM IST

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