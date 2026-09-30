Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Rupee feels the heat from crude oil, weakens beyond the dollar

Datanomics: Rupee feels the heat from crude oil, weakens beyond the dollar

The Indian rupee fell past the 96-per-dollar mark during intra-day trade on Tuesday, hitting a two-month low as higher crude prices triggered worries in energy markets.

rupee dollar
premium
This vulnerability to oil prices has driven a longer-term decline — since January, the rupee has depreciated 6.49 per cent against the dollar
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 6:02 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Indian rupee breached the 96-per-dollar mark during intra-day trade on Tuesday, hitting a two-month low as higher crude oil prices triggered worries in energy markets. Subsequently, the rupee recovered slightly following RBI intervention. Crude oil and products now account for nearly a quarter of total imports. Price of the Indian crude basket bears this out: it averaged $69 a barrel in February when the West Asia conflict began, surged to $113 in March, and has since edged up to $116 by September 29. This vulnerability to oil prices has driven a longer-term decline — since January, the rupee has depreciated 6.49 per cent against the dollar. However, the rupee's weakness is broader than the dollar alone: it has also lost ground against other major currencies, sliding 5.65 per cent against the Japanese yen, 5.11 per cent against the pound sterling, and 3.52 per cent against the euro. Against a trade-weighted basket of 40 partner currencies, the rupee weakened in both nominal and inflation-adjusted terms. Efforts by the central bank, including a concessional swap window, briefly lifted the rupee earlier this year, but those gains ultimately slipped. 
 
 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Private capex outlook is rising, but what is driving project distress now?

Centre's fiscal deficit touches 41.9% of full-year target at Aug-end: CGA

Cabinet hikes MSP for all rabi crops; safflower gets ₹675 increase

Cabinet clears ₹1,789.52 crore AI-enabled system to manage Delhi traffic

India, New Zealand FTA to boost agri, processed food exports: Trade body

Topics :Indian rupeecurrency marketRupee-dollar swapData Patterns

First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Next Story