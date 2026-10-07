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Datanomics: Tax collections dip in August as direct tax receipts fall

Central tax collections rose 6.5% in April-August, trailing the 9% FY27 Budget target, as major tax receipts declined sharply in August.

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In cumulative collections during the first five months (April-August) of the current financial year 2026-27 (FY27), only Union excise duty receipts fell
Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 11:22 PM IST
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Major central tax receipts slipped in August 2026 compared to the same month last year, driving an almost 15 per cent decline in total tax collections.
 
Corporation tax fell by 20 per cent, personal income tax by 37 per cent, and Union excise duty by 21 per cent. Only central goods and services tax (CGST) escaped the fall by a huge margin, while Customs duty collections managed to inch up. CGST rose by 13 per cent and Customs duty by 1.5 per cent.
 
In cumulative collections during the first five months (April-August) of the current financial year 2026-27 (FY27), only Union excise duty receipts fell. The fall was steep at 22.5 per cent due to cuts in petroleum rates.
 
Overall tax collections rose 6.5 per cent during April-August against the Budget projection of 9 per cent for the whole of FY27.  
  
 
 
 
   

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Topics :Tax CollectionFiscal DeficitIncome tax collectionIncome Tax Actcgst

First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 11:19 PM IST

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