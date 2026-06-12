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Datanomics: The collapse and return of Venezuela oil trade with India

Venezuela's return as a top crude supplier highlights how oil alone has shaped India-Venezuela trade, from a $14-billion peak to near-collapse and revival

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Shikha Chaturvedi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 12:02 AM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent meeting with Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez has once again brought that country back into India’s energy conversation. This was especially true after Venezuela emerged as India’s fifth-largest crude oil supplier till May 28 in FY27 amid rising purchases of discounted heavy crude, according to energy tracker Kpler. This development is less a new partnership and more the return of an old one that dramatically collapsed over the last decade.  Venezuela’s domina­nce steadily weakened after 2016-17, and collapsed after 2020-21, as sanctions, political instability, and shipping disruptions hit Venezuelan oil exports. The contrast with India’s exports is equally stark. India’s exports to Venezuela have remained relatively modest throughout the decade, mostly ranging between $100 million and $500 million annually, a fraction of the import bill even during the years when crude trade nearly disappeared. Data reveals how dependent India-Venezuela trade has been on crude oil flows, with the rise, collapse, and recent return of Venezuelan oil.
 
 
 
       
 
 
   

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Topics :diplomacyVenezuelaCrude OilIndia oil importsOil imports

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 11:19 PM IST

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