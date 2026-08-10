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Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: West Asia conflict and India's petroleum trade diversification

Datanomics: West Asia conflict and India's petroleum trade diversification

India's development ambitions will depend not on promises alone, but on sustained reforms, better-designed welfare, inclusive products, capable leadership and accountability

economic reform, economy
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Yash Kumar Singhal
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 10:49 PM IST
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India pursued a strategy to diversify its export and import markets for petroleum crude and products amid ongoing geopolitical challenges. Trade data for Q1FY27 indicates that these efforts were successful. In the quarter, India’s petroleum exports rose over 35 per cent year-on-year to reach $23.23 billion. One-fourth of these exports went to African markets alone. As traditional European and American markets declined, India diversified its exports towards Asian and African nations. Meanwhile, imports from Russia rose by nearly 80 per cent. India’s imports from African and South American countries such as Nigeria, Angola, Brazil, and Venezuela also increased significantly. 
   
 
 
                               
   

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Topics :Economic reforms35 years of economic reformsDeveloped nationsEconomic LiberalisationEconomic reforms 1991West Asia

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 10:49 PM IST

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