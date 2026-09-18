Datanomics: What Rozgar Mela numbers say about government hiring

The strength is estimated to peak at 3.62 million as of March 1, 2027, compared to 3.58 million as of March 1 this year. Salaries, allowances, and leave expenses for these employees would be slightly higher at 8.9 per cent of the Centre’s revenue expenditure in financial year 2026-27 (FY27) compared to 8.7 per cent in FY26. Nevertheless, this would be much less than over 10 per cent in FY19 and the Covid-hit year of FY21. Government jobs matter quite a lot since the private sector is yet to drive the economy. Regular-wage jobs have accounted for just around one-fifth of total employment in India since 2018-19, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) reports.