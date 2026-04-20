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Datanomics: Women's work remains largely unpaid in India's labour market

Women remain concentrated in unpaid helper roles and self-employment, with limited access to regular salaried jobs, mainly in rural areas

Illustration: binay sinha
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Illustration: Binay Sinha
Shikha Chaturvedi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 11:11 PM IST
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A Constitution Amendment Bill seeking to reserve one-third of Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women failed in the lower House on Friday. Besides political representation, varied data sets offer a clear picture of women’s position in the job market. While participation has improved, the nature of work remains skewed in favour of  unpaid, low-quality roles. 
 
Still 60% missing from the job market 
 
The female labour force participation rate (LFPR) increased to 40 per cent in 2025, led by rural areas, but it remains far below men’s. Much of the rise reflects informal or distress-driven work.

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Job quality remains weak
 
Women remain concentrated in unpaid helper roles and self-employment, with limited access to regular salaried jobs, mainly in rural areas. Gains in participation have not translated into better job quality.
Domestic burden still high
 
The share of women in unpaid domestic duties has declined but remains significant at 37.4 per cent. Urban women continue to face higher exclusion from paid work. 
 

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Topics :Lok Sabhawomen empowermentLabourerwomen workplace

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 11:11 PM IST

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