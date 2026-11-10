Delhi's last 48 villages go urban, opening new real estate frontier

However, experts also caution that any quick real estate plays in the newly-urbanised villages can be ruled out as most of these villages still have substantial rural land where active farming is practised by residents.
While there are no official records of the total area under these 48 villages, sources say it could be as much as 38,060 acres. Of this, the biggest is Bijwasan (2,648 acres), followed by Dhansa (2,107 acres), Ghumanhera (1,890 acres) and Jhatikhera (1,531 acres). Bijwasan, which lies in the south-western part of the capital, is the closest to Gurugram.
"From a real estate perspective, we could potentially see planned urban development in areas closer to Gurugram such as Chandan Hola, Fatehpur Beri, Bijwasan, Ghumanhera, Kanganheri, Jhatikara etc. in the long-term," said Vimal Nadar, national director and head of research at Colliers India. "While changes in land-use and building regulations will take time to translate into real estate development, fund availability and civic services could see more immediate improvement across the designated urban areas. Additionally, locations closer to the metro network could emerge as key real estate growth pockets, with planned urbanisation gradually strengthening development and investment prospects."