Delhi's last 48 villages go urban, opening new real estate frontier

Delhi's long and quirky relationship with its villages-within-a-city has finally come to an end, with the state government deciding last month to notify the last remaining 48 'rural villages' as urban areas.

The move is expected to trigger a real estate boom, particularly in zones that border the urban sprawl of Gurugram, provided necessary infrastructure is created and permissions received on time, real estate players and experts said. In fact, some of these villages could, over time, become micro markets offering alternatives to Gurugram, they said.

Gurugram is Delhi National Capital Region (NCR)'s biggest housing market, accounting for close to 48 per cent of launches in the region and well over 40 per cent of total sales.

However, experts also caution that any quick real estate plays in the newly-urbanised villages can be ruled out as most of these villages still have substantial rural land where active farming is practised by residents.

While there are no official records of the total area under these 48 villages, sources say it could be as much as 38,060 acres. Of this, the biggest is Bijwasan (2,648 acres), followed by Dhansa (2,107 acres), Ghumanhera (1,890 acres) and Jhatikhera (1,531 acres). Bijwasan, which lies in the south-western part of the capital, is the closest to Gurugram.