Delhi Budget 2026: Outlay of ₹1.03 trillion, focus on 'green' initiatives

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented a Budget of ₹1,03,700 crore for the financial year 2026–27 (FY27), marking an increase of about 3.7 per cent from the ₹1,00,000 crore outlay in FY26. The Budget pegs tax revenue at ₹74,000 crore and outlines key spending across infrastructure, health, education and civic services.

Presenting the Budget, Gupta said the plan places a strong emphasis on environmental protection, with 21 per cent of the outlay earmarked for green initiatives. "We have brought a Green Budget. We are seeing every policy and scheme from a green lens. We have aimed to manage between development and Mother Earth," she said.

The focus comes as the national capital continues to grapple with air pollution that chokes the city each year. ALSO READ: Delhi CM tables eco survey, per capita income likely at ₹5.31 lakh in FY26 The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been allocated ₹11,666 crore, including ₹1,000 crore specifically for road improvements. Additionally, ₹1,352 crore has been allocated for developing dust-free roads, including large-scale recarpeting projects across the city. Among other allocations, education received ₹19,148 crore, while the health sector has been allocated ₹12,645 crore. The government also set aside ₹7,887 crore for urban development and shelter projects, and ₹5,921 crore for the Public Works Department (PWD).