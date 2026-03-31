Delhi Budget FY27 hikes capital outlay, but lags as share of GSDP

This year, too, the focus on capital expenditure continues apace, with the outlay for FY27 raised to Rs 30,799.72 crore from about Rs 28,000 crore in the budget estimates for FY26, which itself was a doubling of the previous fiscal. Revised estimates for FY26, however, put capex for the fiscal at Rs 32,600 crore. Capital outlay, though, has remained below one per cent of GSDP for over a decade and has been falling since FY22.
Green initiatives account for a lion's share of the Budget, with 21.44 per cent earmarked for environmental and pollution control. "We have brought a Green Budget. We are seeing every policy and scheme from a green lens. We have aimed to manage between development and Mother Earth," Gupta said in her Budget speech. "“We are making Delhi a green courtyard in place of a concrete jungle. Our government is committed to making Delhi green again through urban forests, parks, and green spaces,” she added.