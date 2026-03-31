Delhi Budget FY27 hikes capital outlay, but lags as share of GSDP

This year, too, the focus on capital expenditure continues apace, with the outlay for FY27 raised to Rs 30,799.72 crore from about Rs 28,000 crore in the budget estimates for FY26, which itself was a doubling of the previous fiscal. Revised estimates for FY26, however, put capex for the fiscal at Rs 32,600 crore. Capital outlay, though, has remained below one per cent of GSDP for over a decade and has been falling since FY22.