Delhi govt begins identifying ineligible old-age pension beneficiaries

Delhi government has started a verification drive to identify and weed out ineligible beneficiaries of its old age pension scheme covering around 4.4 lakh senior citizens, officials said on Saturday.

The verification process was to begin earlier, but it was halted as permission for Aadhaar authentication of the beneficiaries via a third party was not allowed.

Now, the third party is carrying out door-to-door biometric beneficiary verification after receiving permission, said a senior functionary of the Delhi government.

"The verification exercise will conclude in three months and we expect to create 20-25 per cent vacancies out of the total 4.4 lakh beneficiaries after weeding out the deceased and duplicate beneficiaries getting other government assistance besides the old age pension," he said.