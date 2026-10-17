Delhi sets up DITI on lines of NITI Aayog, to act as premier advisory body

Delhi government has set up Delhi Institute for Transformation and Innovation (DITI) on the lines of NITI Aayog, for policy-making under its goal of "Viksit Dilli by 2047", officials said on Saturday.

DITI will function as the Delhi government's premier advisory body for public policy, development strategy and institutional reforms, an official notification said.

DITI replaces the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) that previously served as the think tank of the city government under AAP rule.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had announced the constitution of DITI in Delhi's budget presented in March. In July, the Delhi government approved setting up the think tank comprising a Governing Board and an Executive Committee.

According to the notification, the governing board's chairperson will be nominated by the chief minister. All ministers of the Delhi government, the chief secretary, the vice-chairperson of the Delhi Development Authority, the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council will be its members. The administrative secretary of the Planning Department will serve as the member secretary. Officials from relevant departments and national and international subject experts may be invited to meetings as decided by the chairperson. The Executive Committee will be chaired by the chief secretary and include the administrative secretaries of the Planning, Urban Development, Public Works Department, and Irrigation and Flood Control departments, along with a representative of the lead knowledge institution, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

The committee will prepare development strategies, sectoral targets, socioeconomic goals and the Vision Delhi 2047 roadmap. It will also support coordination across government departments and strengthen the monitoring, evaluation and innovation ecosystem. DITI will provide strategic inputs on emerging challenges and opportunities and assist the Delhi government in preparing medium- and long-term development frameworks, including a comprehensive "Vision Delhi 2047", the notification said. It will also evaluate the implementation of programmes and initiatives, including identifying resources and accelerating governance reforms. The institute will focus on identifying development priorities, ensuring that vulnerable sections benefit from economic progress, and monitoring the effectiveness of policies and programmes.