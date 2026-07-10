Demand-side constraints now key barrier to women's jobs: EAC-PM chief

Demand-side constraints, rather than supply-side factors such as social norms, have become the more important barrier to raising women's labour force participation in India, Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM) Chairman S Mahendra Dev said on Friday.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP), Dev said that while social norms have historically influenced women's participation in the workforce, weak labour demand has emerged as a major constraint, citing high unemployment among educated women and inadequate job creation in labour-intensive sectors.

"I feel that the demand factor is more important, and if suitable jobs are available, women will join the workforce... Also the high unemployment of educated women - about 40 per cent or so - that also shows the demand factor," he added.

His comments come at a time when women's labour force participation has become one of the most debated issues in India's economic policy and academic circles. Economists have argued that raising the female labour force participation rate (FLFPR) is critical not only for making growth more inclusive but also for sustaining India's long-term economic expansion. With fertility rates declining and the country's demographic dividend expected to narrow over the coming decades, policymakers and researchers have increasingly warned that India risks "growing old before it grows rich" unless a larger share of women enters productive employment. Dev said time-use surveys showed that women worked more than men when unpaid work was taken into account, adding that some estimates suggested the value of women's unpaid work amounted to nearly 10 per cent of India's gross domestic product (GDP) if monetised.

"Time-use surveys say that women work more than men, particularly if you take unpaid work. In fact, some estimates show that if you monetise unpaid work of women, it comes to around 10 per cent of GDP, which is quite high," Dev said. He added that recent data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) showed the women's labour force participation rate at around 40 per cent under the usual status measure for those aged 15 years and above. However, he noted that much of the recent increase had been driven by subsistence work in agriculture, self-employment and unpaid work.