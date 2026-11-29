The finance ministry has flagged risks of higher government borrowings amid rising financing needs of the Centre and states, as geopolitical tensions and elevated global inflation weigh on the outlook and strong credit growth dampens banks’ appetite for government securities (GSecs).

In its latest Status Paper on Government Debt, the finance ministry said frictions arising from demand-supply mismatches needed to be managed on an ongoing basis within the medium-term debt strategy (MTDS) framework.

“Beyond immediate geopolitical concerns, deeper structural forces also cloud the macroeconomic horizon: The unwinding of global economic integration and a resurgence of protectionist policies. Crucially, these pressures are unfolding against a backdrop of historically elevated sovereign debt stocks,” it said.

Commercial banks, the largest investor class in GSecs, accounted for 36.2 per cent of holdings at the end of March 2025, down from 42.7 per cent in March 2018. The share of insurance companies rose marginally from 25.3 per cent in March 2021 to 25.8 per cent in March 2025, while that of provident funds declined from 4.4 per cent to 4.2 per cent.

“Since insurance companies and provident funds are long-term investors, their participation in the GSec market complements the government’s endeavour to lengthen the maturity profile of its debt portfolio without undue pressure on yields,” the paper said.