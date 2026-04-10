Detroit of Asia sputters as LPG dries up, input costs spike, labour thins

Chennai Auto Heat Industry is a Tier-III supplier to one of the largest carmakers in the country, with its manufacturing unit in Chennai, and also to an iconic two-wheeler brand with strong export numbers.

From having a single LPG dealer until March, the company is now sourcing gas from three dealers, in addition to trying to source gas from private-sector players. However, the cost escalation since March has hit their profits harder than ever before. “For a 19-kilogram (kg) cylinder, we used to procure it at a cost of around ₹1,500; it is now coming to around ₹3,000, doubling our expenses. The government is also giving priority to household cooking gas. We have asked some of our customers to extend delivery time until we tide over the crisis,” he adds.