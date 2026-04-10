Detroit of Asia sputters as LPG dries up, input costs spike, labour thins

When his company tried to procure high-quality plastic trays last week, it was costing over ₹350 per kg versus around ₹250 before. More importantly, retail players indicate that the same product may well be crossing ₹400-450 soon if the crisis continues. He too echoes that anything that affects Ambattur will gradually hit major original equipment manufacturers in the auto industry.
The heartbeat beneath the hood
Ambattur supplies precision, machined, and forged parts reportedly to major automakers like TVS Motor Company, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Ola Electric Mobility, JSW MG Motor India, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Nissan India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Yamaha Motor India. Based on rough estimates, the combined revenues of companies in Ambattur come to ₹3,000-3,500 crore.