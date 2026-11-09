DGTR launches anti-dumping probe into aluminium imports from 4 nations

India has initiated a suo motu anti-dumping investigation into imports of aluminium extrusion profiles, structures and articles from China, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand, which together account for around 90 per cent of the country's total imports of these products, following allegations of injury to domestic manufacturers.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), in a notification on Monday, said imports from the four countries had increased during the investigation period. The Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMAI), which represents 228 domestic manufacturers, has alleged that these imports were undercutting domestic prices, leading to declining profitability, losses, lower cash profits and returns on capital employed, and underutilisation of production capacities.

The investigation covers a wide range of products, including solid, hollow and semi-hollow aluminium profiles, bars, rods, tubes and pipes, as well as structures and articles made from extruded profiles. These include doors, windows, façades, railings, heat sinks, lighting profiles, industrial framing, solar mounting structures, ladders, furniture and bicycle parts. The product scope will be examined further based on submissions from interested parties.

The DGTR said its preliminary assessment indicated that the domestic industry had suffered injury due to dumped imports, with estimated dumping margins above the de minimis level. The investigation will determine the extent of dumping and injury and whether anti-dumping duties should be recommended.

The authority will seek information from domestic producers and undertake sampling to determine the non-injurious price and injury margin. The investigation covers the period from April 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, spanning 15 months. The DGTR said the extended period was adopted because most domestic producers are MSMEs that maintain records on a financial-year basis, making a conventional 12-month period from July 2025 to June 2026 difficult to verify.

The domestic industry is largely fragmented and comprises micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the DGTR noted. Nine domestic producers who are members of ALEMAI have also sought anti-dumping duties, while three producers submitted cost information and estimates of dumping and injury margins.

For its preliminary assessment, the DGTR constructed normal values for all four countries using production-cost information from three Indian manufacturers, as relevant domestic prices and costs in the subject countries were unavailable. Export prices were calculated using transaction-wise import data after adjusting for freight, port expenses, bank charges and commissions.

The DGTR also noted that anti-dumping duty is already in force on imports of anodised aluminium frames for solar panels and modules from China, imposed in September 2024. Their treatment under the present investigation will be examined separately.