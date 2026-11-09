DGTR launches anti-dumping probe into aluminium imports from 4 nations

The DGTR said its preliminary assessment indicated that the domestic industry had suffered injury due to dumped imports, with estimated dumping margins above the de minimis level. The investigation will determine the extent of dumping and injury and whether anti-dumping duties should be recommended.
The investigation covers a wide range of products, including solid, hollow and semi-hollow aluminium profiles, bars, rods, tubes and pipes, as well as structures and articles made from extruded profiles. These include doors, windows, façades, railings, heat sinks, lighting profiles, industrial framing, solar mounting structures, ladders, furniture and bicycle parts. The product scope will be examined further based on submissions from interested parties.