Diesel duty raised to ₹55.5/l, ATF to ₹42/l; petrol remains nil: Centre

The Centre has increased export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), while keeping the levy on petrol exports unchanged, according to official notifications issued by the Finance Ministry on Saturday.

As per the notification, export duty on diesel has been raised to ₹55.5 per litre from ₹21.5 per litre, while duty on ATF has been increased to ₹42 per litre from ₹29.5 per litre. Export duty on petrol continues to remain nil.

The revisions were notified by the Ministry of Finance through amendments issued on April 11, which came into force with immediate effect. The government said it was “satisfied that circumstances exist which render it necessary to take immediate action,” according to the Gazette notification.

The notification also stated that the changes were made under provisions of the Central Excise Act, 1944, along with relevant sections of the Finance Acts, reflecting an adjustment in duties across petroleum exports. The export duty, often termed a windfall tax, is aimed at boosting domestic fuel availability and preventing exporters from benefiting from elevated global prices. The government had last revised these rates on March 26, fixing diesel duty at ₹21.5 per litre and ATF at ₹29.5 per litre. The duty hike comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia, which have unsettled global oil markets. Brent crude prices have climbed past $100 a barrel following supply disruptions linked to the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.