Diesel export duty at ₹23/l, ATF at ₹33/l; petrol stays nil: Govt

The Centre has revised export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the next fortnight starting May 1, while keeping petrol export duty unchanged at nil, a government notification on Thursday said.

The duty on diesel exports has been set at ₹23 per litre, comprising special additional excise duty (SAED) of ₹23 per litre with no road and infrastructure cess (RIC), it said. ATF exports will attract a levy of ₹33 per litre (SAED only), while export duty on petrol continues to remain nil, it added.

The revised rates will come into effect from May 1, 2026, as per the gazette notification issued by the finance ministry.