Digital credit push for micro firms as govt asks banks to step up lending

The government has asked banks to step up digital lending to micro businesses and expand access to credit lines through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The move is aimed at making working capital easier to access for small businesses while reducing dependence on traditional loan processes.

Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary Sanjay Lohiya made the push at a review meeting with heads of public sector banks and executive directors of major private sector banks on Tuesday.

Banks told to expand digital lending

Lohiya asked banks to expand their digital outreach and focus on end-to-end digital processing of loans. This means that more parts of the borrowing process, from application to processing and disbursal, should be handled digitally.

The government also urged private sector banks to increase their participation in financial inclusion schemes. The review covered programmes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana , Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, PM SVANidhi, PM Vishwakarma, Stand Up India, and Kisan Credit Card, while also assessing the expansion of brick-and-mortar branches and the deployment of Business Correspondents in unbanked villages. Boosting UPI-based credit A key part of the discussion was the use of digital credit channels to provide working capital to micro enterprises. The government highlighted: Credit lines on UPI, which can provide businesses with a digital route to access working capital

Credit Cards for Micro-Enterprises (CCME), which can also be used to meet business funding needs These channels could help micro businesses access credit through digital banking infrastructure, while reducing their dependence on lengthy, branch-based processes.