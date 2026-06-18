Direct tax collections rise 15% to ₹5.21 trillion till June 17 in FY27

Despite global headwinds owing to geopolitics and disruption due to the war in West Asia, net direct-tax collection rose about 15 per cent to ₹5.21 trillion in the first two and a half months of FY27, as on June 17, according to the provisional data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Gross collection grew 12.46 per cent to ₹6.10 trillion, while refunds increased marginally by 1.19 per cent to ₹89,026 crore during the period.

Growth was driven by both the corporate and non-corporate segments. Net corporate tax collection grew 22.4 per cent to ₹2.08 trillion, while net non-corporate tax (which includes taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, firms, association of persons, body of individuals, local authorities, and artificial juridical persons) surged by 8.4 per cent to ₹2.94 trillion.

Securities transaction tax (STT) collection rose nearly 45 per cent to ₹18,856 crore during the period. Advance tax collection, a key indicator of economic activity and compliance, increased 15.30 per cent to ₹1.78 trillion in the period under review. Corporation advance tax grew 16.01 per cent to ₹1.41 trillion, while non-corporation advance tax rose nearly 13 per cent to ₹37,620 crore. According to Rohinton Sidhwa, partner, Deloitte India, overall it appears that tax collection has shrugged off the “degrowth” caused by the previous year’s rate cut and returned to the growth path. For FY27, the government has set a direct-tax collection target of ₹26.97 trillion, up 15 per cent from the ₹23.40 trillion realised in FY26.